Chrissy Hamilton, was among those in the running for a TES (Times Education Supplement) award as Maths Teacher of the Year at the London ceremony.

It was for the work she had done to improve access to mathematics workshops for students in North Devon.

Mrs Hamilton was also shortlisted for an i25 award (top 25 teachers and innovators in independent education in the UK) earlier this year for setting up master classes for Year 9 students on Saturday mornings.

She moved to North Devon three years ago from South East England and was surprised to learn that students were expected to travel to Plymouth or Exeter for maths enrichment opportunities.

Mrs Hamilton has also arranged for master classes for students in Year 7 and 8 for all local North Devon schools led by Dr Jenny Sharp at the University of Plymouth.

And she has arranged for inspirational maths talks for local children and adults interested in mathematics by Ben Sparks from the University of Bath and has also hosted mathematics mornings for year 5/6 students and their parents.

Mrs Hamilton didn't win the TES National Award on this occasion but she continues to spread the word on the inspirational work, inside and outside the classrooms at Kingsley School.

She said: "I am so delighted to have been shortlisted for a prestigious TES Award for my work in bring Maths Masterclasses to North Devon.

"Before now, the nearest Royal Institution Mathematics Masterclass series were in Exeter or Plymouth and I didn't think that was right!

"The Maths Masterclasses, fully sponsored by Kingsley, have enabled free enrichment experiences for all students in North Devon. Growing up, I had a passion for maths and it has been a privilege to bring this opportunity to Kingsley."

Kingsley headmaster, Pete Last added: "Congratulations to Chrissy from everyone at Kingsley on being selected as a TES Awards finalist.

"I am immensely proud of our Mathematics Department at Kingsley School and I am personally thrilled that Chrissy has been recognised for her passion and energy in providing excellent enrichment opportunities to students across North Devon."