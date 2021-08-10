Published: 10:07 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM August 11, 2021

Max Woosey, known to millions as North Devon's ‘The Boy in the Tent’ has reached the 500th night of his charity camp-out.

Max, 11, of Braunton, shot to national and even international fame over the last year, his garden camping exploits warming the hearts of many as the world dealt with the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. His kindness and determination has inspired people from across the globe to donate to his Just Giving page, raising more than £640,000 for North Devon Hospice so far.

Max said: “It feels amazing to reach 500 nights. It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long because so many cool things have happened since I started camping outside. At the beginning I never ever thought that it would last this long, but I absolutely love it.”

Max began his sponsored camp-out at the start of the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020 because he knew that the family’s favourite charity, North Devon Hospice, would need support as all fundraising activity essentially stopped overnight. Earlier in 2020, the hospice had helped care for Max’s neighbour and family friend, Rick Abbott.

“Rick was a great guy and a real adventurer. He’d been everywhere in the world!” said Max. “Before he died he gave me his tent and told me to have an adventure with it, which is exactly what I’ve done."

While Max had to battle with everything the British weather could throw at him, leaving him wet and cold on many a night, he has also had some once-in-a-lifetime experiences. There are the special fan mail letters he’s received from all over the world. Then there have been the videos of support from his heroes Jonny Wilkinson and Bear Grylls, and an invitation to pitch his tent next to the lion enclosure at London Zoo and in the garden of 10 Downing Street.

To celebrate his latest milestone, Max enjoyed a simple night of wild camping with his parents and his best friend in nearby woods.

Having reached 500 nights, is there any sign that Max will soon be coming back to sleep in the comfort of his bedroom? “Nope! This is me, this is what I do now,” said Max.







