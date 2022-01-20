News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tennis ace Eric follows in Max's fund-raising footsteps

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:00 PM January 20, 2022
Eric Lorimer on a tennis fundraising mission

Eric Lorimer on a tennis fundraising mission

Eric Lorimer, the current first-ranked player in the UK 12&U age group, said he had been inspired by Max Woosey, the boy in a tent, to raise money for the North Devon Hospice. “My idea is to raise £200 for the hospice by using my tennis skills,” Eric said. 

Last summer, Eric won the Grade 2 grass event at Ilkley, West Yorkshire, and came runner up at the Grade 2 clay-court event in Edinburgh. And just before Christmas, he added another trophy to his collection after winning the Grade 3 12&U event at Bath University. 

“I want to invite players of all abilities to play a total of up to 10 hours of tennis, sub-divided into 20 slots of 30 minutes each. The slots will be spread throughout five Sunday afternoons, and the exact dates will be pre-arranged with donors,” Eric explained. 

Proud dad and Level-3 coach, Bruce, said it all started at Tarka tennis centre in Barnstaple, where Tia Sloman and Chris Gill ran a junior player tennis programme, giving Eric a fantastic opportunity to discover a passion. Chris Gill, who is currently the Director of Tennis for West Buckland School, continues to support Eric and his dad through the school’s high-performance tennis programme. 

Bruce also thanked his wife and nutritionist, Rose Lorimer and Linden Hardisty, a Level 5 coach from Plymouth Nuffield tennis centre. Of his wife, Rose, who has a master’s degree in Sports Nutrition, he said, “She carries out a significant role every day, not only selecting and preparing his meals and lunchboxes, but also monitoring his health.  

“Linden Hardisty also has a great impact in Eric’s tennis by being a mentor to me.” He also thanked all the staff at Tarka tennis that smoothly run the day to day operations of the centre. “Without all the support we have received this achievement would have been impossible.” 

If you are interested in playing with Eric and having 100% of your donation go directly to the North Devon Hospice, please access Eric’s JustGiving page PlayTennisWithEric for further details. 

Eric at Tarka Tennis as a toddler

Eric at Tarka Tennis as a toddler


