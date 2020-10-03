Torridge District Council purchased the property for general use to provide more cost effective and flexible options for its housing team as they assist homeless applicants.

It has spent around £200,000 on remodelling and modernising the property, while retaining many of its original features.

The main building work was done by WMS contractors and all the fixtures, fittings have been sourced from local suppliers and completed by local contractors.

The council expects the facility to ultimately pay for itself. Money spent by the council on temporary homeless accommodation was as high as £277,000 in 18/19 before a reduction to a still significant £139,000 last year.

TDC’s lead member for homelessness and housing need, Councillor Michael Clarke, said: “I think everyone can be proud of the fantastic finish that has been achieved on this building, which will be of great comfort to those that find themselves in need.

“We obviously hope that this type of facility is never required but there is unfortunately always a level of assistance we are called on to provide and so it is great that we have modernised, clean, and cost effective units we can utilise.

“Given the scale of the spend in recent years they will quickly recoup the outlay and so will prove to be a sound investment.”