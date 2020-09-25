Harry Evans was put on a suspended sentence in January of this year for bullying his parents into giving him money to buy drugs.

He broke the order by leaving the Amber Project in Mid-Devon without telling his probation officer and moving into a tent in North Devon.

He also abused a probation officer who tried to find out why he had left the Amber Foundation, a Christian-run residential rehabilitation centre at Chulmleigh.

His behaviour put him at risk of being sent to a young offenders’ institution because he has an eight month suspended sentence hanging over his head.

That was imposed on January 2 and he broke it within 24 hours by going back to his parents’ home in breach of a newly-imposed restraining order.

He broke it again by breaking the conditions of his probation, one of which was to remain at the Amber Project.

Evans, aged 19, of Boutport Street, Barnstaple, admitted breach of probation and his sentence was adjourned until October 30 by Judge Peter Johnson to give him a final chance to work with probation and prove that he can hold down his new job as a trainee plasterer..

The judge told him: “You were given a chance in January and you have been doing your level best not to take it. You have now started to get employment and you will need to provide evidence of that when you return.

“In the meantime, you will be expected to behave properly. Being rude and aggressive to your probation officer is not behaving properly and if there is any more evidence of that, you will be going inside.”

Nigel Wraith, prosecuting, said Evans was moved into the Amber Project by his probation officer on July 21 this year but left in early August without warning.

Mr Wraith said: “He dropped off the radar altogether for a month until making a phone call to his probation officer on September 17 in which there was abusive language.

“It was followed by another phone call of a similar nature but without as much abuse. It was slightly more temperate. He said he was living in a tent but would not say where.”

Jason Beal, defending, said Evans’s life has now stabilised. He has started a job with a plastering firm, has applied to go to college, and is living with his aunt or staying with friends.