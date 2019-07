The 16-year-old was in collision with a Nissan pick up truck on the A361 at around 12.40am on Friday morning (June 28) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the evening the Braunton Academy student had attended het school prom at Barnstaple Hotel, which finished at around 11pm according to Braunton police.

In a statement on social media they said: "This is a sad time for our community and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl."

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the time of the incident as officers say they could hold information that could assist with the investigation.

If you can help, call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 40 of June 28.