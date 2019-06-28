Emergency services were called at around 12.40am after the local teenager was in collision with a Nissan pick up.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of her death and have appealed for witnesses or anyone nearby at the time.

The road was closed while emergency services attended but sadly the girl was declared dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

If anyone was in the area at the time, police have urged them to get in touch as they could hold information that would assist with the investigation.

Please email police on 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 40 for June 28.