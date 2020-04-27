Police were called to a property in Wrafton at 1.45am on Friday, April 24 after reports of concern for the welfare of a man at the address.

Emergency services attended the scene where the 18-year-old was confirmed dead. His next of kin have been informed and a post mortem has taken place.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The teenager is believed to have been subject to two possible assaults earlier in the week.

Three men aged 25, 29 and 18 were arrested in connection with the assaults and have since been released on police bail.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said the assaults are not believed to be connected, and neither were a contributory factor in the death.