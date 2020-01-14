The teenager was the victim of an attempted robbery while he was on a footpath between Ashleigh Road, Fort Street and Sunset Heights.

He was confronted by an older man with a knife who demanded money from the boy. When he refused the man attacked him with the knife, causing the wounds before fleeing the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack. The attacker has been described as a white man between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, with scruffy short grey hair, thick grey eyebrows and a mark on his cheek just under his eye.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, a leather jacket with several pockets on the front, dirty dark blue jeans and black running shoes with white soles.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have seen anything.

They are also looking to hear from anyone who has CCTV cameras attached to business or residential properties in the area, particularly in Sunset Heights.

Officers are also looking for dashcam footage which may assist them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference CR/3606/20.