The assault happened in Pilton Lawn in Barnstaple on Saturday (November 21) between 3.50pm and 4.10pm.

The victim was walking her dog when she was confronted by a large group of youths, and was assaulted by a girl from the group.

The offender pulled the victim’s hair from behind, bringing her to the floor before repeatedly hitting her in the face.

Police are appealing for information, and are asking anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

Anyone who can help police enquiries is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference number CR/098104/20.