Teams needed for Appledore RNLI Boat Pull

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:18 AM June 22, 2021   
Appledore RNLI's Laser Pico dinghy

Appledore RNLI's Laser Pico dinghy - Credit: RNLI

Appledore RNLI is looking for teams of six to compete for the RNLI Appledore Atlantic trophy in a Boat Pull competition on the beach at Westward Ho!

This is a fun competition open to anyone who can compete with a mixed team of six people (16 years+) which must include at least one female team member.

No particular skill is required but in the best tradition of the RNLI the boat, a Laser Pico dinghy with mast and launching trolley weighing approx. 100Kg, must be pulled across the sand around a flag and back to the finish line, approx. 100m.

Teams will draw for start numbers and compete in pairs against the clock in a knockout competition. The winning team will receive a trophy and the glory of winning the RNLI Appledore Boat Pull competition.

Entry is only via Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rnli-appledore-boat-pull-tickets-155518182069, tickets cost £60 per team (£10 per competitor) with one entry for each team of six. All proceeds from the competition will support the RNLI.

