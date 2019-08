Sadie Davis has been training at 1610 Torridge Pool through the winter months the hope of making history and becoming the first woman to swim from Hartland Point to Lundy.

While being backed by 1610 to do the swim, Sadie aims to raise money and awareness for the Surfers Against Sewage as well as The Wave Project and Families in Grief.

Simon De Burgh, Sadie's swim coach, has given her a training plan so she can complete this challenge and she has been covering 20k to 25k a week.

Sadie said: "My father was a member of the Appledore Sub Aqua Club and he taught me a love of the sea and in particular a love for Lundy, which is a very special place."

"The powerful tides mean that you are pushed further out so you have to compensate by swimming in a loop around them.

"So the swim in reality is more like 16 to 18 miles rather than 12 so I am putting in a lot of strength training to cope with it."

With the weather warming up Sadie has moved her training to the sea and plans to complete the swim between the end of August and the beginning of September.

It is then she hopes there will be a 10-day weather window where conditions will be safe for her to do the challenge.

Sadie added: "I think the greatest challenge of all will be when I am about three quarters of the way across and I can see Lundy ahead of me, but it is still out of reach. I will just have to keep my head and keep on going and stay positive."

Sadie is an environmental campaigner and hopes that the swim will highlight the need to keep the coast clean.

She said: "I hope my swim will inspire others to love and care for the amazing beautiful and rugged coastline that we have here and protect it from pollution so future generations can enjoy it."

To support Sadie's swim visit www.facebook.com/SadieSwimsLundy/ .