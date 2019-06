Councillor Bob Hicks using the electric car charging point. Councillor Bob Hicks using the electric car charging point.

Torridge District Council (TDC) has installed some of the first publicly-accessible charging points in northern Devon after partnering with ChargePoint UK.

Charging points are in place at Bideford's Riverbank car park, with more to come in Appledore, Torrington and Holsworthy.

The 55kw rapid charging units can charge two vehicles at a time and take them from empty to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Councillor Bob Hicks, TDC's lead member for the economy, said: "The council has chosen to install this technology as we recognise and understand the importance of creating an infrastructure capable of supporting the rise in popularity in electric vehicles.

The new electric car charging point in Bideford. The new electric car charging point in Bideford.

"The arrangements we have in place will allow us the flexibility to adapt our approach as the technology advances.

"The publicly accessible and popular locations mean that both visitors and residents will have a convenient option to recharge their vehicles while visiting local shops and leisure facilities at the same time."