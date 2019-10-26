Grants from various sources have enabled the Taw Explorers to purchase two extra large stand up paddleboards that can support a up to eight people, together with paddles and flotation vests. The equipment will also be used by all Scout groups across the district on a small private lake near Knowle. Steve Donohue, district Explorer Scout commissioner, said it offered a new and exciting activity to Scouting members aged between eight and 25 across North Devon. He thanked a number of sources for donations, including Rotary Shop and Freemasons. Local councillors Caroline Chugg, Frank Biederman, John Matthews, Jeremy Yabsley and Robin Bonds plus many more donated funds from their locality budgets. There was also a significant donation from Devon County Communities Together Grants Scheme. To find out more about scouting in North Devon and how to get involved, visit http:\/\/www.northdevonscouts.org\/ .