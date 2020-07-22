Emergency services are in attendance on the bridge following the crash, which happened just after 11.30 on Wednesday (July 22).

One woman is believed to have been injured.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service confirmed a casualty who was trapped in one of the vehicles was freed by crews from Barnstaple before being treated by paramedics.

A statement said: “Two fire appliances from Barnstaple were sent to a report of a road traffic collision.

The crash is causing delays across Barnstaple. Picture: Google The crash is causing delays across Barnstaple. Picture: Google

“On arrival crews confirmed that the incident involved two vehicles and that one person was trapped.

“Fire crews released the casualty using hydraulic rescue equipment and then made the scene safe.

“The casualty was taken care of by ambulance crews.”

The accident is causing congestion and delays across town. Devon and Cornwall Police’s Inrix traffic system reports journeys across Barnstaple taking 20-to-30 minutes.

It reported traffic queues of up to one mile due to the accident.

Stagecoach South West said all of its services are delayed as a result of the collision.

Check back for more information as we have it.