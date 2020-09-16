Jeanette Cann at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium. Picture: Contributed Jeanette Cann at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium. Picture: Contributed

From Holsworthy to Lynton, 11 companies have won gold, silver or commended awards for their tasty products.

Blackberry Farm at Milton Damerel won gold for its Devon Cider Apple Cake, while there were also golds for Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium and two for the free range eggs of Little Hollacombe Farm at Welcombe.

The Old Chapel Brendon Ltd won gold for its Wicked Wolf Exmoor Gin as well as its Silver Bullet Gin.

Ostlers Cider Mill at Goodleigh took two golds for its organic cider vinegar.

Making chocolate at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium. Picture: Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium Making chocolate at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium. Picture: Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium

West Country based Rolys Fudge, which has outlets in Ilfracombe and Barnstaple, scooped seven gold awards.

There were silver awards for Holsworthy based Moo Free and The Studio at Lynton, plus West Ilkerton Farm, also Lynton, as well as Wildsea Raspberries at North Buckland.

Commended accolades went to Atlantic Spirit, Moo Free, Wicked Wolf Gin, Olives + and West Ilkerton Farm.

Becci Paterson of Ostlers Cider Mill was delighted to scoop another award. She said: “We’re super pleased here to receive our ninth gold in a row for our Cloudy Apple Cider Vinegar and it’s also gold for our new Organic Apple Cider Vinegar at The Taste Of The West Awards 2020.

Products to die for at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium. Picture: Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium Products to die for at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium. Picture: Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium

“It’s such a nice reward for my team that puts such hard work into making it. We are so proud to receive our gold awards each year and truly believe it’s helped us get our sales up to where they are today.”

Jeannette Cann at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium said the product went UK wide, from online orders through to deliveries on foot during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: “It’s wonderful to win this award as we always try hard to balance a great chocolate range with good customer service, the knowledge of our products so we can advise on any dietary needs such as coeliac, lactose free and vegan.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time here developing our ranges and now have several Taste of the West awards.

Julie Heap and Pat Patel of Wicked Wolf Gin have won two gold Taste of the West Awards for their products. Picture: Wicked Wolf Julie Heap and Pat Patel of Wicked Wolf Gin have won two gold Taste of the West Awards for their products. Picture: Wicked Wolf

“We are happy to live in a great community in a beautiful seaside town.”

the makers of Wicked Wolf Gin have won two gold Taste of the West Awards for their products. Picture: Wicked Wolf the makers of Wicked Wolf Gin have won two gold Taste of the West Awards for their products. Picture: Wicked Wolf

Andrew and Sharon Jeffery of Little Hollacombe Farm at Welcombe, who have won two Taste of the West awards for their free range eggs. Picture: Little Hollacombe Farm Andrew and Sharon Jeffery of Little Hollacombe Farm at Welcombe, who have won two Taste of the West awards for their free range eggs. Picture: Little Hollacombe Farm

Free range hens at Little Hollacombe Farm at Welcombe. Picture: Little Hollacombe Farm Free range hens at Little Hollacombe Farm at Welcombe. Picture: Little Hollacombe Farm