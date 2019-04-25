The new studio equipment at Tarka Radio's North Devon District Hospital studios. The new studio equipment at Tarka Radio's North Devon District Hospital studios.

The £10,000 revamp of the Tarka Radio base includes new equipment for better sound quality, and work to the studios to make them lighter and more airy, as well as bringing them up to date.

The official opening was carried out by North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones, with station fundraisers and supporters attending. Volunteers from Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust were interviewed live on air too.

Tarka Radio chairman Keith Turner said: “When patients are in hospital and listen to Tarka Radio, we want them to feel that the radio has been a fun and entertaining part of the overall care they receive from the fantastic staff here. These refurbished studios will help us to do this.

“Thank you to all those who have helped to fundraise for the refurbishment, donated items and helped to carry out the work on our studios, which look amazing.

NDHT volunteer Roger Pullen BEM being interviewed. NDHT volunteer Roger Pullen BEM being interviewed.

“Our volunteers deserve a special thank you for keeping Tarka Radio running since 1981, and I know they are proud to be part of the journey for hospital patients.

“This refurbishment is part of what we're doing to reinvigorate the radio station. We'd love to hear any ideas and feedback from the community and welcome anyone who wants to join our team of volunteers.”