Great Western Railway (GWR) is warning commuters the line has been blocked and train services to and from Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple may be cancelled or revised.

Travel information online suggest the disruption is expected to continue until 6pm tonight.

A spokesman for GWR said: “Due to a fire destroying key line-side equipment we at present cannot run a service between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple. We are working on sourcing replacement road transport but this will take time.”

The Gazette has asked GWR for more details about the incident and what alternate transport is being provided.

Checkj back for more information as we have it.