The new contactless Tap for North Devon donation facility for homeless charities outside Boston Tea Party in Barnstaple. Picture: OPCC The new contactless Tap for North Devon donation facility for homeless charities outside Boston Tea Party in Barnstaple. Picture: OPCC

Tap for North Devon gives people the opportunity if they wish to donate directly to local homeless charities by tapping on a contactless payment device outside two town centre locations.

Each tap will make a £3 donation to local charities Encompass Southwest and The Freedom Community Alliance. Aside from a tiny admin amount, almost 95 per cent of the money will be divided equally between the two.

The two Barnstaple locations so far are outside Boston Tea Party in Tuly Street and the Tesco Express on the High Street, with more pay points expected soon.

The scheme has been funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Towns Funding, working with the North Devon and Torridge’s Community Safety Partnership.

Claire Fisher, chief officer at Encompass South West. Claire Fisher, chief officer at Encompass South West.

The hope is it will encourage people to support the homeless by knowing the money they donate will go directly to local charities. The Tap for North Devon devices are encrypted and no personal of card details are captured when they are used.

Encompass works to prevent and alleviate homelessness and poverty across northern Devon and surrounding areas through advice, support and specialist housing.

Freedom works with people experiencing problems with homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, offending behaviour, poor mental health, poverty and isolation. The charity offers daytime support and accommodation.

Superintendent Toby Davies said everyone was excited to welcome Tap for North Devon, which was a first for the area.

Philip Noall, chief executive at Freedom Community Alliance. Philip Noall, chief executive at Freedom Community Alliance.

He said “Many of us don’t carry cash anymore and Tap For North Devon provides a simple choice to donate to two well-known local charities who work to prevent homelessness.

“Using the contactless technology, you can be reassured that the money will be going directly to support those vulnerable to being homeless and help end rough sleeping.”

Fremington county councillor Frank Biederman added: “It’s the best way for those that want to donate and make sure their money goes direct to the agencies that support the homeless here in North Devon.”

Claire Fisher, chief officer at Encompass South West, said: “We are really pleased to be part of the new TAP for North Devon campaign, donations will directly support the agencies working with rough sleepers across Northern Devon which is much needed after a difficult year for many local charities.

“All the team at Encompass have worked incredibly hard to ensure that those most in need have been supported this year and this funding will contribute to ensure we can continue to deliver this support during the winter.”

If people prefer, they can still donate direct to the charities via https://freedomcommunityalliance.org.uk or www.bpag-encompass.org.uk .