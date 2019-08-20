The prominent building in New Road is being auctioned jointly by Clive Emson and KLP Kitchener on September 12.

It has a freehold guide price of £85,000 to £115,000 and already has planning permission to be converted into five flats and three town houses.

Auctioneer Graham Barton said: "This is a superb residential redevelopment opportunity in a landmark location.

"With the benefit of planning permissions, we expect the property to catch the eye of many in the development community.

"The site also had a 2016 approval for demolition of part of the property, which offers further food for thought for an alternative scheme subject to the necessary consents."

The hotel closed in May 2011 after a fire and never reopened.

At one point the hotel had 50 bedrooms spread over three and four floors in two buildings.

The auction takes place at the St Mellion International Resort in Cornwall, and starts at 11am.