Take a Hike! Fundraiser for Over and Above

Luisa Rombach

Published: 7:00 AM February 16, 2022
Over and Above Challenge Launch Photo

Over and Above Challenge Launch Photo - Credit: Over and Above

Local hospital charity Over and Above are staging their biggest series of virtual events yet. People have the opportunity to choose one of three memorable challenges in support of our local NHS; Land’s End to John O’Groats, Three Peaks and Mount Kilimanjaro. 

The three events offer something for all abilities; Land’s End to John O’Groats is a hefty 874 miles, Three Peaks an impressive 402 miles, with Mount Kilimanjaro a testing 49 miles. 

Land's End to John O'Groats Challenge

Land's End to John O'Groats Challenge - Credit: Over and Above

Community Fundraiser Josh Allan said: “Supporters can choose to walk, run or cycle their way (virtually) for any of the distances in whatever location suits them best. That might be soaking up the beautiful scenery on the South West Coast Path, or by doing loops of the garden; you can complete your challenge at your own pace and in your own space. We’re here to support you every step of the way and you’ll even see your progress on your own virtual map once you’ve set up your fundraising page.” 

Three Peaks Challenge

Three Peaks Challenge - Credit: Over and Above

Registration is just £10 per person which gives access to the event where you’ll see your progress on the virtual map. Simply link your page with Strava (or manually upload your activities) and get started. You’ll also receive an Over and Above t-shirt and a bespoke medal on completion of your challenge. To register just visit: www.overandabove.enthuse.com 

Over and Above supports the work of your local Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust by fundraising ‘Over and Above’ what the NHS is able to provide to make a real difference to patients, their families and the amazing staff that treat them. 

To find other ways to support Over and Above please visit www.overandabove.org.uk or contact a member of our fundraising team on 01271 311772 or ndht.charity@nhs.net


Barnstaple News
North Devon News
Ilfracombe News

