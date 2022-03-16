Tables turned as women dominate the waves - Steph Conway

So often, women can paddle out for a surf and find themselves feeling outnumbered by a male-dominated lineup.

It’s estimated that women make up only 19% of the global surfing community, and this gender disparity has been discussed in surf media and women’s surf groups the world over.

But the tables were turned on Tuesday, March 8th 2022 at Saunton beach in North Devon, when Ella Louise Sullivan, the founder of local women’s surf group Saunton Surf Sisters, invited women and girl surfers to paddle out together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The sun came out for the first time that day as participants arrived at Saunton beach to change into their neoprene wetsuits and attached leashes to their boards.



Members of local women and girls surf group Wave Wahines were also in attendance, including their founder Yvette Curtis. Women dominated both in and out of the sea, as Plastic Free North Devon had also organised a women-led beach clean-up at the same time.

The group gathered at the entrance to the beach at 5.30pm and were greeted by Ella, who handed each participant a single tulip to be ceremoniously brought into the sea as an offering to honour the women who came before us.

The group then courageously paddled out past the white water, past where the waves were breaking at three feet high. The paddle out was a challenge for such a big group, but the energy of over 50 women entering the sea together felt electric.

Surfing can be a difficult sport to master, especially when you’re learning in the cold sea temperatures around North Devon. Women’s surf groups help to cultivate a community for female surfers looking to progress, who might feel intimidated by male-dominated line-ups. On that Tuesday afternoon, women exponentially dominated the lineup at Saunton - and it was awesome.

“Thank you to all who came, who showed up, made friends, took pictures, supported,” said Ella Louise Sullivan. “Women change the dynamic in the water, but it always seems to feel more creative, nurturing and fun. There's nothing like your girls cheering you on a wave.”

The paddle out was a great way to show support for the female surfing community in North Devon. So often, we can be made to feel like we need to compete with one another. But when we come together and lift each other up, we can become an unstoppable force.

That’s why it’s important to cultivate an inclusive environment by cheering when we catch a good one, celebrating each other’s wins and creating a safe space for everyone to feel included in the water.

Surfing as the sun sets - Credit: Louise Pamment

Saunton Surf Sisters - Credit: Louise Pamment

Celebrating the surf life - Credit: Louise Pamment



