PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern: I Mr T P Yeo do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at 106 High Street, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 9ET and known as The Queens Hotel.

The application is:- 1. To enable the supply of alcohol Monday to Thursday from 09:00 hours to 01:00 hours, Friday & Saturday from 09:00 hours to 03:30 hours and on New Year’s Eve from 09:30 hours to 03:30 hours. 2. To enable regulated entertainment Sunday to Thursday from 20:00 hours to 01:00 hours, Friday & Saturday from 20:00 hours to 04:00 hours and on New Year’s Eve from 20:00 hours to 04:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed: J P Yea

Applicant / on behalf of the applicant

Dated: 06 March 2019