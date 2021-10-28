Swimbridge Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair returns for 2021

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2021

At Swimbridge Christmas Arts and Craft Fair are stallholders Nicky Bloomfield, Angela Roberts and Jane Lawrence - Credit: Archant

Swimbridge Christmas Arts and Craft Fair is now probably one of the biggest in North Devon with over 35 stalls.

The fair is now in its 17th year and takes place in one of the prettiest villages in North Devon on Saturday, November 27, from 10am until 4pm in Swimbridge Jubilee Hall and the beautiful Grade 1 listed St James Church.

A wide selection of exceptional high quality, locally made gifts and produce will be available, and an opportunity to purchase a unique ‘one off’ gift for someone special.

Organiser Julie Whitton said: “We are delighted that we are able to run our popular fair this year. We have reduced the number of stalls to ensure there is more space between the stalls to help our stall holders and the general public feel safe but there will still be lots of unique ‘not on the High Street’ and hand-crafted Christmas gifts to choose from and scrumptious cake and delicious lunches will be available.”

Swimbridge favourites such as local pottery, hand-painted glass, hand-stitched bags, jewellery, country crafts, original paintings will be back and much more.

Scrumptious mince pies with clotted cream and fruity mulled wine will be served, and delicious meals will be served in the pub.

This fair has a fantastic atmosphere and will quickly get you into the festive spirit. For further information contact Julie on 01271 830311 or email Julie@theyews.org.uk or find out more on www.swimbridgejubileehall.com

Profits are in aid of Swimbridge Jubilee Hall and St James Church.