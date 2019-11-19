At Swimbridge Christmas Arts and Craft Fair is stallholder Liz Loftus. At Swimbridge Christmas Arts and Craft Fair is stallholder Liz Loftus.

It is now in its 16th year and is now thought to be one of the biggest in North Devon, spread across four venues - Swimbridge Jubilee Hall, the Jack Russell Inn, St James Church and Old Schoolroom.

Favourites such as local pottery, hand-painted glass, hand-stitched bags, jewellery, country crafts, original paintings and plenty of Christmas gift ideas will be back and much more.

Organiser Julie Whitton said: "You will be able to purchase all your unique 'not on the high street' and hand-crafted Christmas presents in one go.

"A lovely relaxing day out with family and friends and scrumptious cake and delicious lunches available - what more could you want?"

Profits from the fair will go toward the Jubilee Hall.

For more information contact Julie on 01271 830311 or email Julie@theyews.org.uk or find out more on www.swimbridgejubileehall.com .