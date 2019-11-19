It is now in its 16th year and is now thought to be one of the biggest in North Devon, spread across four venues - Swimbridge Jubilee Hall, the Jack Russell Inn, St James Church and Old Schoolroom. Favourites such as local pottery, hand-painted glass, hand-stitched bags, jewellery, country crafts, original paintings and plenty of Christmas gift ideas will be back and much more. Organiser Julie Whitton said: "You will be able to purchase all your unique 'not on the high street' and hand-crafted Christmas presents in one go. "A lovely relaxing day out with family and friends and scrumptious cake and delicious lunches available - what more could you want?" Profits from the fair will go toward the Jubilee Hall. For more information contact Julie on 01271 830311 or email Julie@theyews.org.uk or find out more on www.swimbridgejubileehall.com .