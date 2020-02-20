LICENSING ACT 2003 (S.17) NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PREMISES LICENCEName of Applicant: Mr Karl BurnsName and address of premises: Sweeney Todds, 6 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon EX39 2PZ Nature of Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises: Monday to Thursday from 12:00 to 23:00 Friday and Saturday from 12:00 to midnight Sunday from 12:00 to 22:30 Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council Riverbank House Bideford Devon EX39 206 www.torridge.gov.uk\/licensingRepresentations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by: 13 March 2020 Signed (Applicant) Date: 14\/02\/2020 It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000.