LICENSING ACT 2003 (S.17)

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant: Mr Karl Burns Name and address of premises: Sweeney Todds, 6 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon EX39 2PZ

Nature of Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises:

Monday to Thursday from 12:00 to 23:00

Friday and Saturday from 12:00 to midnight

Sunday from 12:00 to 22:30

Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council Riverbank House Bideford Devon EX39 206

www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing

Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by: 13 March 2020

Signed (Applicant)

Date: 14/02/2020

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000.