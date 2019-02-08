Otter Pool Barn at Stowford scooped gold at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards for the access and inclusivity award. Picture: Nick Williams Photography Otter Pool Barn at Stowford scooped gold at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards for the access and inclusivity award. Picture: Nick Williams Photography

The best of the South west in accommodation providers, attractions and tourist industry stars gathered at Aerospace Bristol last night (Thursday, February 7) beneath the wings of the last Concorde ever to take to the skies.

Gold went to Otter Pool Barn at Stowford near Ilfracombe for the access and inclusivity award and was highly commended for the innovation category, while Highcliffe House at Lynton was named B&B and guesthouse of the year.

Millbrook Estate at High Bickington scooped three awards, taking gold for self catering accommodation of the year, as well as silver for Millbrook Cottages for dog friendly accommodation of the year plus bronze in the tourism innovation category for its Tree Top Escape.

Longlands Luxury Glamping at Combe Martin won gold for the glamping and alternative accommodation category.

Owner Bella Given said: “We feel extremely honoured to have been awarded a sixth Gold Award!

“Our three consecutive golds in the Devon Tourism Awards and three Consecutive golds in the South West Tourism Awards would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of a great team of people and wonderful guests who have been happy to share their experiences, recommend us to their friends and come back time after time to enjoy Longlands and all that North Devon has to offer.”

Woolacombe and Mortehoe Tourist Information Centre won silver for visitor information service of the year.

