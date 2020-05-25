Sustainable Fish Education has been able to set up its new Sustainable Fish Sales services thanks to a grant from a £10million pot being distributed by The Fishmongers Company Fisheries Charitable Trust.

The grants are intended to help fishermen around the country sell locally during the coronavirus crisis.

Felicity Sylvester of Sustainable Fish Education said the deliveries were a new service offering locally-produced fish and would cover much of Torridge and North Devon from Hartland to Barnstaple and some beyond as far as Braunton.

The next deliveries will be on Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, but orders must be made by Tuesday, May 26. The plan is to hold deliveries twice a month.

For the full price list and details, go to http://www.sustainablefisheducation.com or to find out more, call Felicity on 07918 779060.