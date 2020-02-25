There was a fire at public toilets in the high Street at around 1.45am.

Fire engines from Ilfracombe, Combe Martin and Woolacombe were sent to a large fire at Fore Street following a high volume of calls.

When they arrived fire crews discovered there had been a fire involving four large recycling containers outside a four storey property and the fire had slightly spread to the front door but the fire was out on arrival.

Police said it happened between midnight and 12.30am.

Anyone who has any information or CCTV in the areas mentioned is asked to phone 101, quoting crime reference CR/016562/20.