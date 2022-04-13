The 71-year-old surfer who started the North Devon World Surf Reserve

The North Devon Surf Reserve is a community-led organisation that protects local surf breaks and their related ecosystems to conserve the surfing experience and ‘make sure there are waves for all forever’.

To pull off this incredible recognition for the area, there was a core team of five people who helped to make North Devon the official 12th-ever world surfing reserve, and the first of its kind in the UK (take that, Cornwall!). But the idea came from a 71-year-old local surfer and his love for the North Devon seascape.

“There’s nothing like surfing at your home beach,” says Kevin Cook, known by many as Cookie. Born and raised in Ilfracombe, Cookie has always loved being around the North Devon coastline. He trained to be a teacher and worked as a lifeguard in Woolacombe during his summer holidays. It was during those summers that he began learning to surf, which gradually became a big part of his life.

“I still live in Woolacombe, so I’ll often look out the window to see what the surf is doing, then head down to the beach to catch some waves,” he said.

Beyond working as a lifeguard, Cookie has centred himself within the development of British Surfing. He went on to work with the British Surfing Association as a surfing coach and continued to work for them as they turned into Surfing Great Britain, which then devolved into the organisation that we now know as Surfing England.

He’s also the Chair of Trustees for the Museum of British Surfing. For his role with Surfing England, he was often responsible for checking in on surf schools throughout the country, which took Cookie to all of the best surfing locations that the UK has to offer. But it was right here in Devon that he had the idea to create a sense of recognition that comes with being a world-surfing reserve.

"Nowadays surfing is for everybody," says Cookie. "Here in North Devon, we have the surf, we have the beaches, and we need to protect that to ensure that there are waves for future generations."

The application process was incredibly competitive, and involved analysing the quality of the waves of each of the breaks within the protected area, as well as the environment surrounding each of these breaks, and the surf culture within the area.

“From our research, we were able to see the economic value of surfing in the area,” he added. “From here, our local Stewardship Council will bring forward issues that need to be addressed, such as water quality, discharge of raw sewage, and making things more sustainable.

"It would be arrogant of five people to assume they have all of the answers, so we're following the advice of other surf reserves, and we will also work with the people who are the experts in their knowledge of the environment, including the AONB, the National Park, the National Trust, Plastic Free North Devon and local business owners because all of these people, plus loads of other organisations, care about protecting the North Devon coastline. We plan to share ideas and highlight very real issues, so we can train to solve those issues."

Cookie explains that is an exciting time, not only for North Devon, but for surfing areas throughout the country.

“If we get it right here in North Devon, then we can use this as a model for other areas around the country. The idea is to have as many local people get together and protect the place that they are from, so that we can help to create a model for other national surf reserves to protect their own respective areas around the UK.”

More information on the North Devon World Surfing Reserve can be found at https://www.northdevonsurfreserve.org/