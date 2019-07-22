Surf's up tomorrow but beach users have been advised to take care. Picture: Eve Mathews. Surf's up tomorrow but beach users have been advised to take care. Picture: Eve Mathews.

The RNLI has issued a 'high surf advisory' for exposed north facing beaches around Devon and Cornwall.

It says large breaking waves of more than two metres will be seen, together with increased tidal surges and strong rip currents.

The conditions will coincide with sun and settled weather, prompting large numbers of people to head to the coast.

The charity says swimming, bodyboarding and novice surfing is only recommended at a lifeguarded beach, with beachgoers heeding the advice and guidance from the lifeguards on duty.

Experienced surfers should avoid exposed beaches and only consider surfing at sheltered spots with appropriate supervision.

Anglers, coastal walkers and those taking photographs are reminded to keep a safe distance from the water.

Last week, changeable conditions at Croyde saw its RNLI Lifeguards rescue 32 people in one afternoon.