Flooding in and around the Square in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery Flooding in and around the Square in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery

North Devon Council (NDC) has launched a one-off fund to help those who were affected by the flooding on August 17.

It comes after councillors agreed to pledge funding from their individual grant allocations.

While much of the flooding took place in Barnstaple, the fund is open to anyone who resides in North Devon without home insurance to help replace goods or property damaged by the floods.

NDC leader, Councillor David Worden, said: “The flooding which occurred back in August lead to much damage of goods and property.

“Once again, our councillors have pulled together in the spirit of community and pledged money from their own community funding grants to help those on the lowest incomes who are most in need of help.

“I would encourage anyone affected by the flash flooding who has no means of covering the costs of the repairs or replacements to apply for this funding.”

There are two levels of funding available. A grant of up to £500 is available where households have incurred significant loss of personal possessions and or damage to property or furnishings, and do not have sufficient resources to replace those items or pay for repairs.

A grant of up to £1,000 is available covering all of the above but where there is also an immediate health and wellbeing risk.

Applications are sought from those on low incomes, namely those in receipt of Universal Credit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction.

Applicants must have logged their property on Devon County Council’s Flood Online Reporting Tool (FORT) prior to making their application.

Those making applications should also have photographs of the flooding of the property available as well as receipts and invoices for any goods or services received.

Applications, which can be made via the NDC website, must be received before November 13.

The flash flooding in Barnstaple saw more than 100 homes and businesses affected after torrential rain results in as much of 3ft of water in places.

Newport was one of the worst affected areas. Firefighters removed water from 30 of the worst-affected properties and two people were rescued from basement flats.