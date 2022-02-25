We must do all we can to support abuse victims - North Devon MP

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, has welcomed the Government’s decision to give councils £125 million to provide vital support services for domestic abuse victims in 2022-23, taking the total support to date to £330 million.

This funding will play an important role in funding healthcare, social workers and benefits, interpreters, immigration advice and other specialist services – so that victims of domestic abuse can get the support they need to rebuild their lives.

Building on the Government’s landmark Domestic Abuse Act, this is providing victims and their children with the support they need.

Ms Saxby has welcomed the Government’s decision to give Devon County Council over £1.4 million to provide vital support services for domestic abuse victims, helping victims recover and rebuild their lives.

The funding Devon will receive from the Government will help increase the support they can offer domestic abuse victims.

Commenting, Selaine Saxby MP said: “Domestic abuse is a horrific crime, and we must do everything we can to help victims recover and rebuild their lives.

“We have some fantastic local services here, like North Devon Against Domestic Abuse, and I am very pleased the Government is giving additional funding to Devon County Council to provide better services such as healthcare, social workers and benefits.

“Combined with this Government’s landmark Domestic Abuse Act, we are helping victims escape their abusers and making sure that perpetrators feel the full force of the law.”

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “It is vital that victims of domestic abuse have the right support and accommodation available when and where they need it. The £1.4m allocated to Devon County Council to assist it in meeting its new obligations under the new Domestic Abuse Act is an important step towards providing this vital shelter for those affected by these crimes in the county.”

For free practical and emotional support and advice, whether a crime has been reported or not, contact: Victim Support 24/7 by calling 08 08 16 89 111 or visiting www.victimsupport.org.uk

Alternatively contact the Devon and Cornwall Victim Care Unit by calling 01392 475900 or visiting www.victimcaredevonandcornwall.org.uk