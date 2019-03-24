Sunshine and Snow in Mill Street is a finalist in The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2019. The Greats Awards, now in their 17th year, were launched by Progressive Gifts & Home magazine to recognise and reward the UKs very best gift retailers across the retail spectrum. India Snow, of Sunshine and Snow, said: This is such a great achievement for us, and has come at a really exciting time as we are in the middle of expanding our shop to a second floor. Its super encouraging to be recognised at a national level. Ive been really passionate about making the shop a success since we opened in our new location back in June 2018. All the hard work is beginning to pay off. All retail finalists were decided as a result of an industry-wide poll. The winners of the award will be revealed at an awards lunch at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London, on May 15.