Sunshine and Snow in Bideford has been selected as a finalist in The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2019.

The Greats Awards, now in their 17th year, were launched by Progressive Gifts & Home magazine to recognise and reward the UK’s very best gift retailers across the retail spectrum.

India Snow, of Sunshine and Snow, said: “This is such a great achievement for us, and has come at a really exciting time as we are in the middle of expanding our shop to a second floor.

“It’s super encouraging to be recognised at a national level.

“I’ve been really passionate about making the shop a success since we opened in our new location back in June 2018. All the hard work is beginning to pay off.”

All retail finalists were decided as a result of an industry-wide poll.

The winners of the award will be revealed at an awards lunch at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London, on May 15.