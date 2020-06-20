Although it will be online there will still be a variety of activities to celebrate diversity during the week-long 2020 festival. Picture: Simon Ellery Although it will be online there will still be a variety of activities to celebrate diversity during the week-long 2020 festival. Picture: Simon Ellery

The Sunrise Virtual LGBTQ+ Pride and Diversity Festival starts on Saturday, July 4 with Sabah Choudrey, a trans-Muslim activist, leading a workshop.

Activities over the week will include a Russian doll craft session, sari tying workshop, conversation cafe, Indian dancing, a Diversity Cookathon and a Q+A with Sir Michael Cashman.

Last year’s Pride and Diversity Festival in Barnstaple proved very popular and attracted more than 5,000 people.

Organiser Sunrise has also launched a Poetry Competition. The theme is Diversity and all entries submitted should reflect this theme. There will be book token prizes- £25 for the winner and £15 for the runner up in each age category.

A selection of poems submitted will be posted on Sunrise social media. The closing date is June 30.

Sunrise has set up a crowdfunder to support its essential work. If you’d like to help, go to www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/sunrise-diversity-covid19-response.

To enter the poetry competition, visit www.northdevonsunrise.org .