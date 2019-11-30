Summer Stringer, aged 18, has spent the week walking up to the top of Capstone Hill in the town and back, 27 times each day for seven days.

Each climb is 48 metres and the combine total will take her over the 8,848m height of Everest - which is fitting as she will be doing her voluntary work in Nepal.

The placement will be with charitable agency Restless Development through International Citizen Service (ICS).

Summer, who attended Ilfracombe Academy and then studied A-levels at Petroc, wants to broaden her horizons by volunteering overseas during her gap year before university.

Young people are asked to fundraise £800 towards their placement costs and Summer's Capstone challenge has already raised just over £400.

It has also seen plenty of messages of support from people who have heard about her challenge.

The last day of the challenge is on Sunday, December 1 and she said the week had gone well: "I thought because I had not done any vigorous exercise like this before I would be in bed feeling miserable after, but I have actually been feeling really energised.

"The support I have had from my family and friends and on Facebook has been great and I'm glad to be raising money for such a good charity."

Summer will be in Nepal's third largest city Lalitpur from February to April next year.

She has been told part of her role will be to continue to work on a recycling project set up by the previous volunteers and to help cut down on the local practice of burning plastic waste.

She will also be visiting schools to work with young people in workshops on developing employability skills, sanitation, welfare and human rights among other topics, following training provided by the charity.

She is looking forward to the challenge and said: "I wanted to do it because I have not experienced much culture in North Devon myself, so I thought it would be a good experience to have and this is my chance to do it."

If you would like to support Summer's appeal, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/summerstringer or find out more by visiting her Facebook page: Summer Stringer - Journey and Fundraising for ICS.