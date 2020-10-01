Ella Ryan's new fish tank includes her own 'Nemo' clownfish. Ella Ryan's new fish tank includes her own 'Nemo' clownfish.

Four-year-old Ella Ryan is autistic and unable to talk, but she loves watching fish, so dad Ben launched a GoFundMe appeal to get her a fish tank of her own.

The community responded and raise £1,795 so now Ella has her own 240 litre tank with tropical marine fish that give her sensory experiences of movement, light and sound.

Ben, a lorry driver, had to give up work to care for Ella and he and mum Danielle often took Ella to the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth but it was costly.

He said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated to make this happen - Ella loves watching her new fishy friends and now she has her very own Nemo, she is fascinated.

“She has been a lot happier – when she comes home from school she will swing in her hammock or lay on the sofa and watch it, or go up to the glass and cuddle it.”

Ben would also like to thank local company Blackfish Marine for advice and donations, as well as actress and comedian Daisy Mae Cooper, who shared their story on her Instagram page.