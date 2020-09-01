Jo Archer with the stunning mosaic at the Fern Cancer and Wellbeing Support Centre. Picture: Over and Above Jo Archer with the stunning mosaic at the Fern Cancer and Wellbeing Support Centre. Picture: Over and Above

The mosaic has been created by local artist Jo Archer, who spent three months making the masterpiece.

Jo was approached by North Devon District Hospital’s cancer patient voice group chairman Owen Pryor and his wife Ann, who asked if she would make a nature based mosaic for the centre’s lounge area.

The mosaic, entitled The Tree of Life, has seen every piece of glass cut to shape and features around 3,000 pearls.

Jo said: “I’m so happy to have been able to do this for The Fern Centre and I do feel very honoured to have been asked to do something which I hope will always bring pleasure to those who visit for care and support.

“The generosity of local people has been truly inspiring and I’m delighted to have been able to contribute a little too.”

Over and Above fundraiser Julie Whitton said: “The artwork is stunning. What is even more incredible is that Jo made it up as she went along which is amazing when you see the detail that has gone into it.

“Without doubt our patients and their families will enjoy it too. It will definitely take pride of place on the wall.”

The Fern Centre is now open to patients and their families with an appointment based service.

For more information, visit www.overandabove.org.uk/fern-centre