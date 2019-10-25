The annual survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) asked people over the age of 16 across the UK to rate four areas of their personal well-being: life satisfaction, worth, happiness and anxiety.

Happiness, life satisfaction and their sense of worth are ranked on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the highest.

The average life satisfaction score in North Devon was 8.22 - one of the highest scores in the UK and well above the average of 7.71.

In Torridge the average life satisfaction score was 7.8 - slightly lower than its score in 2018 (7.85) but still above the national average.

Do North Devon's beaches contribute to a high well-being score. Picture: Getty Image/iStockphoto Do North Devon's beaches contribute to a high well-being score. Picture: Getty Image/iStockphoto

More than 90 per cent of respondents in North Devon and 82 per cent in Torridge ranked their life satisfaction between seven and 10, meaning high or very high.

According to ONS research, people's views about their health, employment, and relationship status are the factors most likely to impact how they rate their personal well-being.

Bad health was the most significant factor associated with reports of poor well-being, followed by being economically inactive with a long-term illness or disability.

North Devon has scored consistently high levels of well-being in five of the last eight years. A case study from the ONS linked low levels of crime and air pollution, strong levels of civic participation and a low level of unemployment as some of the factors that could have an effect on well-being.

A fourth question in the survey asks respondents to rank how anxious they felt on the previous day, with zero being 'not at all anxious' and ten being 'completely anxious'.

The population in North Devon appears to have become more stressed over the last year, with anxiety levels creeping up to 2.65 - although this is still below the UK average.

In Torridge, anxiety levels have fallen to 2.71 this year compared to the national average of 2.87.