PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern: We Stuart Baldwin & Alleyne Baldwin do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at El Loco Cantina at The Lantern, High Street, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 9QB.

The application is to:- enable to supply of alcohol on the premises Monday to Sunday from 11 :00 hours to 20:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary con ricti is unlimited.

Dated 2 April 2019