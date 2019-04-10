PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003To whom it may concern: We Stuart Baldwin & Alleyne Baldwin do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at El Loco Cantina at The Lantern, High Street, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 9QB.The application is to:- enable to supply of alcohol on the premises Monday to Sunday from 11 :00 hours to 20:00 hours.Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authoritys address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary con ricti is unlimited. Dated 2 April 2019