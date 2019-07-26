Peter Fackrell from Bideford and Tamsyn Fruin from Ilfracombe were among a group of five having surf sessions at Croyde Bay as part of the Active Lives After Stroke project. The project has been funded by the National Lottery and Sport England to help stroke survivors stay active with the help of peer support groups, and sessions are organised by the Stroke Association and surf therapy charity the Wave Project. The group were supported by instructors from Surf South West and Wave Project volunteers using the latest adaptive equipment, including an adaptive surfboard and a beach wheelchair. For 73-year-old Peter, who had a stroke while in hospital after a heart attack last year, it was the first time he had been surfing since leaving the Royal Navy more than 40 years ago. His stroke left him with weakness on his left side, but that hasn't stopped him getting in the sea again.