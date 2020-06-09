Incidents were reported in Braunton, Fremington, Bideford and Barnstaple by Ilfracombe Police and all on May 21 between 4pm and 9pm, according to a police statement.

In each instance a lone girl was approached by a man in a car, who attempted to speak to them - earlier reports suggested he had offered money.

None of the girls were harmed but they were made to feel uncomfortable by the encounter.

The suspect is described as aged about 30, of thick set build and approximately five feet 10 to 11 inches tall, with dark shaved hair, an oval shaped face and thick dark eyebrows.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference EN/007837/20 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Correction: The Gazette previously used the term ‘mixed race’ to describe the suspect. We are sorry if this gave offence, which was not our intention.