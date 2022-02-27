Storytelling and learning to swim at South Molton Pool

New operator 1610 is hoping to reduce the admission cost and add more activities to South Molton Swimming Pool. Picture: 1610 - Credit: Archant

South Molton Pool will be celebrating World Book Day with a week of story-based swimming lessons, themed around five classic children’s books to raise awareness of the importance of learning to swim. www.1610.org.uk

Before the Pandemic, national statistics showed that 1 in 4 children left Primary School unable to swim at least 25 metres. However, due to the Pandemic, it is now predicted that more than one million children could leave Primary School in the next five years unable to swim the minimum standards required under the national curriculum.

With this in mind, 1610 aim to inspire more parents to teach their children to swim through structured swimming lessons and for children to continue in aquatics for longer to gain and refine this important life skill.

During the week of 28th Feb to 6 March. 1610 swimming lessons will be celebrating World Book Day with a week of story-based swimming lessons.

The aim of this campaign is to combine the importance of reading and swimming through cross-curricular activities. Each swimming lesson will be based on a feature book with fun games and activities to make swimming even more fun and bring the book to life. The swim teachers will tell the story of the book through the lesson, so children can enjoy both swimming and their love of books together.

Head of Sports, Activities and Aquatics Ricky Hayes said: “We know that children learn best when they are having fun and enjoying themselves. By combining each lesson with a story, we can do just that and still ensure that all the activities have clear learning outcomes, so the children in the lessons will be learning about books and swimming without even realising it.”

Here is a list of the featured books that will be included in the swim lessons: Going on a Bear Hunt; Mrs Pepperpot Learns to Swim; Room on the Broom; Stickman; The Deep End.

1610 is a non-profit making leisure trust (formerly Somerset Leisure) which manages leisure facilities across Somerset, Devon and Dorset. 1610 aims to help people live fuller, richer lives through having an active body and an active mind.