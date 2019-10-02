The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across parts of the South West and South Wales, including North Devon and Torridge, running from 4am to 4pm on Friday (October 4).

Forecasters warn strong winds with gusts of up to 55mph may cause some transport disruption on Friday, with delays to road travel, and delays for high-sided vehicles.

Sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray or large waves with gusts reaching up to 65mph.

The warning comes as Met Éireann named Storm Lorenzo on Wednesday morning (October 2). It will contain the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo, which has been moving north-east through the northern Atlantic.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning in anticipation of Storm Lorenzo. Picture: The Met Office

It is thought Lorenzo will weaken quickly, with the strongest winds and heaviest rain in Ireland. While the Met Office is expecting 'minimal' impacts for the rest of the UK, it has issued the warning for the South West.

A statement from the Met Office said: "Whilst there remains some uncertainty, a spell of strong westerly winds are expected to affect parts of southwest England and south Wales on Friday.

"Winds will increase during Friday morning before easing from the west during the afternoon. Inland gusts of 50-55 mph are possible whilst some coastal locations may see gusts of 60-65 mph."

Andy Page, a chief meteorologist with the Met Office, said: "At the moment the strongest winds are expected in western Ireland, with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland on Thursday and south Wales and south-west England on Friday. Storm Lorenzo will also bring a spell of heavy rain to much of the UK mainly during Thursday night and the first half of Friday.

"Our advice is to pay close attention to the weather forecast over the next couple of days and to keep an eye out for any weather warnings that may be issued in your area."