The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with some disruption and possible dangerous conditions expected.

The storm will push quickly north east through England on Sunday afternoon, with gusts of 55-65mph likely and the potential for up to 70-80mph on Devon and Cornwall coasts.

The yellow alert runs from 3pm on Sunday until 6am Monday.

*** If you can –safely – get any pictures of Storm Freya, why not send them to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .