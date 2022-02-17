BREAKING: Storm Eunice - Red Weather Warning issued for North Devon
- Credit: ArchantGraham Hobbs
The Met Office has issued a rare Red Weather Warning For North Devon as Storm Eunice is expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the UK on Friday.
An existing Amber warning for Storm Eunice was updated to Red this morning.
The Red Weather Warning for wind covers southwest coastal areas of the UK, where the most significant gusts in exposed areas could be in excess of 90mph from early Friday morning.
Further inland and within the wider Amber Warning area, gusts will still be significant and damaging for many, with 70-80mph gusts possible.
The Red Weather Warning is in place between 7am and 12pm tomorrow (February 18).
What to expect:
- Flying debris resulting in danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Uprooted trees are likely
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties
If you are able to, safely, take pictures of the impact of Storm Eunice please send them to joseph.bulmer@clearskypublishing.co.uk