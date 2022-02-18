News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Storm Eunice: A39 closed near Barnstaple due to fallen tree 

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:43 PM February 18, 2022
A stock image of police tape

A stock image of police tape - Credit: DC Police

The A39 is closed near Barnstaple this afternoon after a tree fell across the road in high winds. 

Storm Eunice is causing traffic chaos across the county this afternoon. 

The road is closed between the junction for the B3230 and the B3229, Kentisbury Ford. 

The tree collapse was first reported to the police at around 1.30pm today (February 18). 

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes until the tree has been cleared.

