The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind on Saturday, February 15 and another for rain on Sunday, February 16.

It said up to 30 millimetres of rainfall is expected widely, with 50 to 70mm expected across higher ground in the west.

Coastal areas could see gusts of up to 70mph and speeds of 50-to-60mph are expected inland.

The Met Office said there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded as a result of the heavy rainfall, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The rain warning runs from midday on Saturday until midday on Sunday, while the wind warning is from midday on Saturday until midnight.

An update from the Met Office said: "Heavy rain associated with Storm Dennis is expected to move east across England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

"Accumulations of 15 to 30mm are expected widely, with 50 to 70mm across parts of the higher ground in the west. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.

"Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday across many parts of England and Wales.

"Gusts of 50mph are expected widely inland, with around 60mph in places. Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70mph are likely. This will be accompanied by heavy rain at times."