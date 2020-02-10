Storm Ciara batters Westward Ho! on Monday, February 10. Picture: Graham Hobbs Storm Ciara batters Westward Ho! on Monday, February 10. Picture: Graham Hobbs

A combination of gale force winds and high tides made for plenty of sea spray at Westward Ho! as shown by these pictures and video from photographer Graham Hobbs.

There were inland gusts of up to 72mph recorded at Chivenor on Monday morning, following gale force winds around the region on Sunday.

Devon County Council's highways teams turned out to deal with reports of more than 60 fallen trees and branches across the county.

In North Devon they included Chambercombe Lane in Ilfracombe; Abbotsham Road in Bideford; the A399 near Brayford and the North Devon Link Road at Ash Mill.

Storm Ciara batters Westward Ho! on Monday, February 10. Picture: Graham Hobbs Storm Ciara batters Westward Ho! on Monday, February 10. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Taw Bridge in Barnstaple was closed to high-sided vehicles for most of Sunday.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highways, said: "All areas of the county have taken a bit of a beating from Storm Ciara and the high wind speeds caused a huge amount of damage.

"With the combination of strong winds and persistent rainfall, we saw a number of trees down and flooding incidents.

"Thanks must go to our highways teams who were clearing trees and debris in horrendous conditions yesterday and they're continuing their efforts today.

Storm Ciara batters Westward Ho! on Monday, February 10. Picture: Graham Hobbs Storm Ciara batters Westward Ho! on Monday, February 10. Picture: Graham Hobbs

"There may still be some issues on minor roads that may not have been reported as yet so people still need to take care when out on local routes."

A yellow warning for wind is in place until 7pm on Monday.