The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for the whole day.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected in coastal areas, and wind speeds of 50-to-60mph are forecast inland.

The Met Office has warned Storm Ciara could lead to some disruption to travel throughout the day.

It said there is the potential for damage to buildings, and the possibility of injury from flying debris or large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is potential for short term power cuts and travel delays.

An update from the Met Office said: "Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout much of Sunday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas and around 70 mph in coastal areas."